Ganesh Laddu Auctioned for 29 Lakh in My Home Bhooja

The Ganesh Laddu auction is one of the most eagerly anticipated events of the 11-day Ganesh Chaturthi celebration. Before the immersion (Nimarjan) of the Ganesh idol, devotees actively participate in the auction of the Ganesh Laddu. It is believed to be highly auspicious, and those who purchase the laddu are said to receive the special blessings of Lord Ganesha.

In one of the most luxury gated communities in Hyderabad, the Ganesh Laddu auction saw intense competition. The Ganesh Laddu at My Home Bhooja near Gachibowli was auctioned for an impressive Rs 29 lakh.

Kondapalli Ganesh, from Khammam district, a resident of My Home Bhooja, placed the highest bid and secured the laddu for a staggering Rs 29 lakh.