BJP MLA’s arrest: K’taka Dy CM urges Vokkaliga leaders, seers to speak up

Bengaluru, Sep 17 (IANS) The Karnataka government is raking up the arrest of Bengaluru BJP MLA Munirathna on charges of making casteist slurs against a contractor.

Following a delegation of Vokkaliga MLAs meeting CM Siddaramaiah and urging him to initiate action, Deputy CM, DK Shivakumar, has urged the leaders and seers to speak up over the alleged insulting remarks against the Vokkaliga community by MLA Munirathna.

After returning from his US tour, while speaking to the media at his residence in Bengaluru, Shivakumar, who is also Karnataka Congress President, urged, the leaders, Swamis, elders, and citizens of the Vokkaliga community to “speak up about the humiliating remarks made by BJP MLA Munirathna regarding the Vokkaliga community. Leader of the Opposition R Ashoka and BJP leaders should also address this issue.”

When asked about the derogatory comments made by MLA Munirathna against Dalits and the Vokkaliga community, he said, "There are many senior leaders, they should speak up. The BJP members should respond to this kind of issue. Whether what BJP MLA Munirathna has said is right or wrong, whether it’s good or bad, needs to be clarified. If it’s right, let them say it’s right, and if it’s wrong, let them say it’s wrong."

When asked about Munirathna’s allegation that a "brother's game" has started, referring to Shivakumar and his brother, former MP DK Suresh, he responded, "I am not aware of this matter. I will comment once I have more information. I don’t have the full details yet. Senior leaders like R Ashoka, BJP state President BY Vijayendra, and central ministers hold constitutional positions. They are prominent leaders, and they should respond to this issue."

When questioned about his meeting and discussions with Congress MP Rahul Gandhi in the US, Shivakumar replied, "Do we need permission to meet our party leaders? Should I tell you (the media) what I discussed with Rahul Gandhi? Can I tell you what I talk about with my brother, wife, or Swamiji?"

When asked about the incident of clashes during Ganesh immersion in Nagamangala, he said, "The government and the police department will take appropriate action as per the law."

Munirathna was arrested by the Karnataka police over an alleged audio clip in which the MLA is heard purportedly abusing a contractor using casteist slurs against the Vokkaliga community and Dalits.

The development had put the BJP in a spot at a time when the party leaders were attacking the government over the alleged irregularities in the MUDA and tribal welfare Board.

Munirathna has stated that the audio clip is fake and the voice in the clip is not his.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.