Nayanthara Dhanush Fight: Mahesh Babu's Instagram Post Goes Viral

Nayanthara: Beyond the Fairy Tale, streaming on Netflix, has sparked controversy in Kollywood. The documentary has caused a major fallout between Nayanthara and Dhanush, a cold war that had been simmering for a long time. The issue began when Dhanush demanded a ₹10 crore compensation for the use of a three-second clip from one of his films in the documentary produced by Nayanthara. This demand angered Nayanthara, leading to a fiery outburst on social media.

Also read: Allu Arjun and Kids Steal the Show: Unstoppable with NBK Latest Promo

On November 16, Nayan posted on X (formerly Twitter) accusing Dhanush of various wrongdoings, using harsh language, and making it clear that she had discovered what kind of person he really was. This post quickly became a hot topic of discussion in the Kollywood film industry.

On November 18, Nayanthara: Beyond the Fairy Tale was officially released on Netflix, and it continued to feature the controversy between Nayanthara and Dhanush.

Also read: Pushpa 2 The Rule HD Photos

However, it was the Instagram post by Tollywood superstar Mahesh Babu that added more fuel to the fire. Mahesh Babu shared a family photo of Nayanthara on his Instagram story, adding a love symbol, which immediately caught the attention of social media users. This move sparked further speculation about the ongoing tensions between Nayanthara and Dhanush. The big question now is whether Mahesh Babu's post was a gesture of support for Nayanthara, congratulating her for rising to the "lady superstar" status after enduring various insults, or if it had another underlying meaning. This has become a subject of intense interest and discussion among fans and media alike.

Also read: Keerthy Suresh to Marry Boyfriend Antony Thattil