Allu Arjun and Kids Steal the Show: Unstoppable with NBK Latest Promo

Unstoppable with NBK, hosted by actor Balakrishna Nandamuri, recently featured the Icon Star, Allu Arjun, as a special guest. Their engaging conversation is split across two episodes, with the first episode having already aired last week. Now, the promo for the second episode has been released.

Also read: Pushpa 2 The Rule HD Photos

The latest promo focuses on Allu Arjun’s relationship with his wife Allu Sneha and children Allu Ayaan and Allu Arha. The episode introduces Allu Arjun’s son, Ayaan, and daughter, Arha, who charm the audience with their candid moments. A highlight of the promo is the delightful interaction between Balakrishna and the kids, which adds a fun and entertaining touch to the episode. A surprising moment comes when Arha flawlessly recites the famous Telugu poem Atajana Kanche, leaving Balakrishna impressed. He praised her, stating that the Telugu language will continue to thrive, thanks to children like her.

Also read: Nayanthara: Beyond the Fairy Tale Review: Touching, Inspiring Journey of Nayan!

As for Ayaan, Allu Arjun compares him to Ranbir Kapoor's character from the film Animal, saying that Ayaan is the kind of child who would do anything for his father. The kids also answered a few simple questions about their parents, after which Balakrishna asked Allu Arjun for his relationship advice.

Allu Arjun shared that over time, he has learned to respect differences of opinion in relationships, a principle he continues to follow. The conversation also touched on topics like stardom, insecurity, jealousy, and of course, the much-anticipated film Pushpa 2. During the chat, music director Devi Sri Prasad (DSP) even made a surprise phone call, adding another exciting moment to the episode.

The full episode will be available for streaming on Aha on the 22nd of this month.

Also read: Keerthy Suresh to Marry Boyfriend Antony Thattil