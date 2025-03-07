Why Parambrata Chatterjee thought of changing his name?

Mumbai, March 7 (IANS) Actor Parambrata Chatterjee, who will be seen in the upcoming season of the streaming show ‘Khakee: The Bengal Chapter’, once thought of changing his name.

Over the years, the actor has essayed several characters of cops with varying shades, and it was time he thought of hanging the boots of the characters of cop. He made a vow to himself that if he is asked to play a cop for one more time, he would change his name on records to Iftikhar.

The actor attended the trailer launch of ‘Khakee: The Bengal Chapter’ in Kolkata recently, and said that he thought of doing so after the legendary actor in Hindi cinema, who is known for playing a cop in countless Bollywood films of the 1970s.

The actor said, “Before ‘Khakee’ was offered to me, I had firmly decided that if I played a cop one more time, I’d have to change my name from Param to Iftikhar, after the legendary 1960s actor known for his iconic police roles. Having portrayed a cop countless times across Bengali and Hindi films, I felt it was time to take a break”.

Meanwhile, ‘Khakee: The Bengal Chapter’ also stars Bengali superstar Jeet, Prosenjit Chatterjee, Saswata Chatterjee, Ritwik Bhowmik, Aadil Zafar Khan, Chitrangada Singh, Pooja Chopra, Aakanksha Singh, Mimoh Chakroborty and Shraddha Das.

The new season of the Netflix show is a layered story of politics, inter-gang rivalry and the police system. The trailer features an explosive blend of relentless action, intricate drama, and unexpected twists.

The new season is set in the Kolkata of the early 2000s, and sees gangsters and politicians commanding unchallenged authority. In such dire straits for the common man, IPS Arjun Maitra (essayed by Jeet) emerged as a catalyst for change. He sets out to carve a path of justice amidst the treacherous world of political intrigue, gang warfare, and shifting allegiances.

