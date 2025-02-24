Pushpa 2 Star Allu Arjun's Upcoming Films List!

Tollywood Superstar Allu Arjun is yet to announce his next project after Pushpa-2's roaring box-office success. It has been a roller-coaster ride for Allu Arjun immediately after the success of the movie as he had to go through a lot of personal trauma. As things settled down, he took a break to spend some time away from the country with wife and kids before heading back to work.

It's safe to assume that Allu Arjun is in no rush to announce his upcoming projects. After confirming that he would announce a PR person to reveal details of his movies to fans, this decision received mixed responses as people felt that it might disconnect Allu Arjun from fans. Coming to his movies, Allu Arjun has a confirmed project with director Trivikram Srinivas.

Barring this information, nothing about this film is known to fans. Based on mythology, Trivikram is all set to present Allu Arjun in a different avatar and reports are saying that the director is taking time to nail the final script before diving into the shoot. As the project takes a little more time to be formally announced, Allu Arjun reportedly wants to sign another project and do both films simultaneously.

One of the names doing the rounds for Allu Arjun's next is Atlee's. The star Tamil director, who gave Shah Rukh Khan his biggest blockbuster to date, has become Indian cinema's most wanted director. Before the release of Pushpa-2, both Allu Arjun and Atlee had met and even discussed a couple of ideas that they could work on. But, nothing concrete came out of their meeting.

Now, it's being reported widely that Sun Pictures is interested in bringing this combo together. Allu Arjun wants to complete this project quickly and immediately move on to Trivikram's film. However, with the rise in stardom of Allu Arjun, it becomes impossible for a project to be done in a limited time owing to the market calculations.

The star hero's remuneration combined with the director's pay will touch a staggering 400 crore mark and it will be difficult for Sun Pictures to consider it a small project if they decide to invest that huge sum. Final discussions are going on and fans might get an update on both Allu Arjun films very soon.