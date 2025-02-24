Gautam Adani hails MP's investment readiness, transformative leadership of PM Modi, CM Yadav

Bhopal, Feb 24 (IANS) Announcing a whopping Rs 1.10 lakh crore investment and creation of 1,20,000 lakh jobs by the end of the decade, India’s top businessman Gautam Adani lauded the transformative leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav, emphasising their roles in elevating India's global stature and fostering a conducive business environment in Madhya Pradesh.

He was addressing a gathering of distinguished businessmen, diplomats and an assembly of executives at the inaugural ceremony of the two-day Madhya Pradesh Global Investors’ Summit 2025 in Bhopal on Monday.

Gautam Adani highlighted the significant impact of PM Modi's initiatives, such as Make in India, Digital India, and Aatmanirbhar Bharat, which have driven the nation's journey towards self-reliance and innovation.

He praised India's newfound confidence and respect on the international stage, attributing this resurgence to the Prime Minister's relentless efforts.

"Under your visionary leadership, India has been reshaped forever. You have transformed our country from a nation that once followed global trends to one that now defines them. Your initiatives, like Make in India, Digital India, and Atmanirbhar Bharat, have propelled our economy into an era of self-reliance and innovation. Never before has India’s confidence been higher, and never has our nation commanded greater respect on the global stage. When a country believes in itself, the world too believes in it - and, Hon'ble Prime Minister, this resurgence of belief has been driven by your relentless efforts," Gautam Adani said.

The Indian business magnate also commended Chief Minister Yadav for his administration's focus on ease of doing business and infrastructure development, which has positioned Madhya Pradesh as one of India's most investment-ready states.

The projected GSDP (Gross state domestic production), the ace businessman said, is crossing over Rs 15 lakh crore for FY25 which underscores the state's pro-business vision and commitment to growth.

The Adani Group has already invested more than Rs 50,000 crore in Madhya Pradesh across sectors such as energy, infrastructure, manufacturing, logistics, and agri-business, creating over 25,000 jobs.

He announced an additional investment of over Rs 1,10,000 crore in diverse fields like pumped storage, cement, mining, smart meters, and thermal energy. These multi-sectoral investments are expected to generate more than 1,20,000 jobs in the state by 2030.

Furthermore, Adani revealed that his Group is in parleys with the state government for a greenfield smart city, an airport project, and a coal-gasification project, which would involve an additional investment of Rs 1,00,000 crore.

He emphasized that these investments are milestones in a shared journey towards making Madhya Pradesh a national leader in industrial and economic growth.

The Global Investors Summit 2025 provided a platform for industry leaders, policymakers, and global investors to explore new economic opportunities and drive investments across various sectors. The Indian business tycoon Gautam Adani concluded by expressing the Adani Group's unwavering commitment to supporting the vision of a stronger and more prosperous Madhya Pradesh.

