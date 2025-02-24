Next schedule of Sivakarthikeyan-starrer ‘Parasakthi’ to happen in Sri Lanka, discloses Ravi Mohan

Chennai, Feb 24 (IANS) Actor Ravi Mohan, who plays the antagonist in director Sudha Kongara’s upcoming period film, ‘Parasakathi’, featuring Sivakarthikeyan in the lead, has now disclosed that the unit of the film will be heading to Sri Lanka for the next schedule.

Speaking to reporters soon after launching a restaurant, actor Jayam Ravi disclosed that the first schedule has just ended and that the film was coming out beautifully. “It is a good team that has been formed. There is a good bond that has been formed between the team members. The next schedule will happen in Lanka and we will be leaving for Lanka very soon.”

On Sunday, director Sudha Kongara had announced that the first schedule of the film had been wrapped in Madurai.

Posting pictures of her unit and her cast members at the famous Madurai Meenakshi Amman temple, she wrote,” Meenakshi, mayil, malli and schedule wrap in one of my most favourite places on this planet...Madurai #shootdiaries.”

‘Parasakthi’ has triggered huge interest among fans and film buffs. The period film, which also features Atharvaa and Sreeleela, is believed to be set in the 1960s in the then state of Madras.

A teaser released by the unit shows that the story takes place in the Pachaiyappa’s college in Madras where Sivakarthikeyan is seen going door to door, in search of something. He comes across as a fearless leader, looking to lead students on a violent protest in rebellion against an unjust system which seems to have imposed orders such as ‘Students - do not touch’. Incidentally, the teaser shows this order printed on a wall changed to ‘Do not touch students’.

The teaser has disclosed that Ravi Mohan’s character is intent on killing Sivakarthikeyan’s character.

Parasakthi, which was tentatively being referred to as #SK25 as it is Sivakarthikeyan’s 25th film, has music by G V Prakash and cinematography by experienced cameraman Ravi K Chandran. Stunts for the film are by Supreme Sundar.

