Hyderabad Metro Phase 2: Proposed Station List and Route Map for Purple Line

Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited (HMRL) is accelerating efforts to expand the city’s metro network with the launch of Phase 2. This ambitious project is expected to significantly improve public transportation, making commuting more efficient and driving economic growth in Hyderabad.

Metro Expansion Plans: A Step Towards Better Connectivity

Under Phase 2, the Hyderabad Metro Rail Corridor IV will span 36.8 km, connecting Nagole (Airport) to Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA). The Detailed Project Report (DPR) is currently in preparation and will soon be submitted to the State Government for approval before being forwarded to the Central Government for final clearance.

The expansion aims to enhance connectivity, particularly benefiting air travelers while also reducing congestion on major routes leading to the airport. Improved accessibility is expected to ease daily commutes and boost commercial activities along the corridor.

Proposed Purple Line: 24 Metro Stations in the Plan

The new Purple Line will feature 24 stations strategically placed to ensure seamless connectivity. The proposed stations include:

Nagole (Airport) Nagole X Rd Alkapuri Jn Kamineni Hospital LB Nagar (Airport) Balapur Rd DRDO Kanchanbagh Owasi Hospital Chandrayangutta Bandlaguda Rd Mailardevpally Aramghar New High Court Gaganpahad Satamrai Siddanthi Shamshabad Cargo RGIA (Rajiv Gandhi International Airport)

While these locations are tentative and subject to change, the corridor aims to provide direct and efficient metro access to the airport, reducing reliance on road transport.

What’s Next for Hyderabad Metro?

With Phase 2 in progress, Hyderabad is poised for a major transformation in urban mobility. The approval process from state and central authorities will determine the project’s timeline. Once sanctioned, construction is expected to begin promptly, bringing the city closer to a world-class metro system.