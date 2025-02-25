Who is Kedar Selagamsetty Who Tragically Died in Dubai?

In a huge shock to Telugu Film industry, producer Kedar Selagamsetty tragically passed away in Dubai. Kedar produced Anand Deverakonda's movie Gam Gam Ganesha, and is a close aid to heroes Allu Arjun and Vijay Deverakonda. The cause of his death is yet to be revealed but he appeared to have passed away at a younge age.

Who is Kedar Selagamsetty?

Kedar was also the co-fouder of Jubilee 800 pub in Jubilee Hills Road no.45, Hyderabad.

It was Kedar's passion for movies that drove him to production. He presented the critically acclaimed, "Muthayya" movie before announcing movie with Vijay Deverakonda's brother Anand. Kedar Selagamsetty had also annouced a movie with Vijay Deverakonda and Sukumar but the movie didn't go into production. It was widely rumoured that Sukumar will team up with Vijay but the project didn't materialize.

Before stepping into production, Kedar was also closely working with renowned producer Bunny Vas, who is now producing films for Geetha Arts.

Kedar Selagamsetty was also one of the names from a list of Tollywood celebrities who were reportedly found in a drug bust in Gachibowli Radisson Hotel.