Punjab Police conduct raids at 1,274 immigration firms, seven held

Chandigarh, Feb 25 (IANS) Amid a crackdown against illegal travel agents, the Punjab Police have conducted raids and search operations at 1,274 immigration firms and arrested seven people.

The operation against illegal travel agents was carried out on the directions of Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav simultaneously in all 28 police districts from 11 a.m. till late evening on Monday.

The development came amidst the ongoing crackdown against illegal travel agents in the wake of the deportation of Indians from the US.

Special DGP, Law and Order, Arpit Shukla, who was monitoring this daylong state-level operation, on Tuesday said police teams have registered at least 24 first information reports (FIRs) against defaulter travel agents and arrested seven of them.

He said all the Commissioners of Police (CPs) and Senior Superintendents of Police (SSPs) were asked to constitute special police teams under the supervision of gazetted officers to carry out searches at all immigration and travel agent firms.

"All the CPs and SSPs were directed to ensure strict action against those travel agents, who were found violating the mandatory provisions and procedures of the Punjab Travel Professionals’ Regulation Act of 2012 or defrauded people with false promises of facilitating illegal entry into foreign countries," the Special DGP said in a statement.

As per the provisions of The Punjab Travel Professionals' Regulation Act 2012, all travel agents are mandated to obtain a licence from the Deputy Commissioner’s office, which is valid for five years. Licensed agents are also required to display their licence prominently, maintain records of clients and services, and inform authorities prior to advertising or holding seminars.

Additionally, agents are prohibited from engaging in activities beyond their licensed services, including human smuggling or unauthorised emigration assistance.

Non-compliance can result in suspension or cancellation of the licence and legal action.

Special DGP Shukla said the DGP has constituted a four-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) headed by ADGP, NRI Affairs, Praveen Sinha to investigate complaints from deportees, if any and take necessary action as per law.

