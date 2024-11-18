Nayanthara: Beyond the Fairy Tale Review: Touching, Inspiring Journey of Nayan!

The latest documentary series on Netflix, "Nayanthara: Beyond the Fairy Tale," gives an interesting peek into the life of South Indian cinema's reigning queen, Nayanthara. This documentary was directed by Amit Krishnan and is now available on the streaming giant Netflix.

The nearly one-hour-twenty-two-minute documentary wonderfully tells Nayanthara's journey right from her childhood to when she rose as a lady superstar.

It begins with Nayanthara's childhood photo and school days, passing on to her early days in the film world. The movie also analyzes how she got her first break in cinema and transitioned from Malayalam to Tamil cinema.

In the documentary, Nayanthara opens up about all sorts of struggles she faced in the initial days in the industry body shaming and how she went about overcoming it. The criticisms of their personal life and their fall affect their careers. She says how she bounced back from it.

Several directors and producers who have worked with Nayanthara have also spoken about their experiences regarding the actress's trustworthiness and perseverance. Her unique role as Sita in "Sri Rama Rajyam" is particularly highlighted, even though there has been a lot of publicity regarding the negative criticisms surrounding her taking up that role.

The second half of the documentary is about Nayanthara's romance with filmmaker Vignesh Shivan, the wedding preparations, and life thereafter. The couple shares experiences from first meeting to deciding on a wedding at Glass House.

A sweet glance at Nayanthara and Vignesh's twin children is given so the end is seen to satisfy the viewers. Altogether, "Nayanthara: Beyond the Fairy Tale" is an exciting and inspiring documentary that shows the journey of Nayanthara, struggles, perseverance, and success.

