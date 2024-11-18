Kapil Sharma embarrasses Harbhajan Singh over his batting record on OTT show

Mumbai, Nov 18 (IANS) The latest episode of the streaming sketch comedy show ‘The Great Indian Kapil Show’ witnessed a fun banter between the comedy star Kapil Sharma, and former cricketers Harbhajan Singh and Navjot Singh Sidhu.

The makers of the show recently shared a clip from the show which shows Kapil talking about the batting record of Harbhajan Singh as he has been out for most ducks.

During the episode, Kapil said, “He had one record in batting, he has been dismissed on zero for most of the time. That record too was broken by Virat Kohli”.

Navjot Singh Sidhu said, “He disses zero a lot. Zero is the hero of mathematics. You put zero in front of 100, the difference becomes 900. He underestimates smaller things. A small beauty spot on a damsel’s face only enhances her beauty”.

Harbhajan Singh said, “He understands the value of zero because he pays his taxes in many zeroes”

To this, Sidhu replied, “He is the richest after Kubera”.

Navjot Singh Sidhu and Harbhajan Singh attended the show with their respective wives Navjot kaur Sidhu and Geeta Basra.

Navjot Singh Sidhu made his return to Kapil’s show after he left the show in 2019. He was allegedly asked to leave the show by the makers over his alleged remarks on Pulwama terror attacks.

Recently, Sidhu appeared on The Grain Talk Show’s YouTube channel, and spoke about the time when Kapil Sharma was written off. He said, “When Kapil was not well, he was jittery; he was going through a tough time, and people told me he was over. I said ‘guys, he’s a 20. If you can even find someone who is a 10 and make him stand in front of Kapil, I will listen. But right now, even a 5 doesn’t exist”.

“You will have to replace him with something better. Otherwise, you will keep missing him. You don’t have a genius like him. Talent does what it can do, genius does what he must do”, he added.

