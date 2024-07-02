Mega family was informed about Sirish’s death but…: Sirish’s mother

Sirish Bharadwaj, former son-in-law of Mega star Chiranjeevi, breathed his last at a private hospital in Hyderabad in the month of June. Several rumours about his death started making rounds on social media.

In a recent interview to a channel, Sirish’s mother denied all the rumours and said he died due to health complications related to lung damage. He was undergoing treatment at Apollo Hospital in Jubilee Hills area and died of sudden cardiac arrest.

According to Sirish’s mother, he went to Dubai to celebrate his birthday on May 31. He fell sick a few days after returning to Hyderabad and got admitted to the Apollo hospital on May 13. He breathed his last due to complications and cardiac arrest on Wednesday, June 19, 2024. She rejected all other claims and rumours made about Sirish’s death and added there was no truth in it. She added that the Mega star family was informed about Sirish’s passing away but nobody turned up for the last rites.

Tollywood star Chiranjeevi's young daughter Sreeja Konidela had eloped and married her boyfriend Sirish Bharadwaj at the Arya Samaj mandir in Bowenpally in 2007. Their marriage was all over the news channels. The Telugu star had cut off ties with his daughter.

Reports suggest both Sreeja and Sirish met while studying at Mahatma Gandhi Institute of Technology and soon their friendship blossomed into love. However, their wedding ended in divorce in 2014 after Sreeja filed a dowry harassment case against Sirish.

Recalling their happy marriage days, Sirish’s mother said Sreeja is a nice girl and she could not recollect the reason for their divorce. She said when she looks at her granddaughter Nivrati, it feels she was seeing her son Sirish as she bears a stark resemblance to her father. Sirish’s father passed away in 2016 and now she is staying with her younger son. She hoped that someday she will meet her granddaughter.

Sirish’s mother also clarified on the allegation that her departed son was given Rs 33 crore by Sirija when he ventured into the event management business. She said if there was any iota of truth in the story, they would not have lived in a rented house.

