Revanth Reddy invites Chandrababu Naidu for meeting on July 6

Hyderabad, July 2 (IANS) Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on Tuesday accepted the proposal of his Andhra Pradesh counterpart N. Chandrababu Naidu for a meeting on July 6, setting the stage for the first face-to-face interaction between the two leaders to resolve post-bifurcation issues.

In response to Naidu’s letter of July 1, Revanth Reddy invited him for a ‘tete-a-tete during the afternoon hours of July 6, at Mahatma Jyoti Rao Phule Bhavan in Hyderabad.’

Naidu had written to Revanth Reddy, proposing a meeting to discuss matters of mutual interest between the two states.

Revanth Reddy, while thanking Naidu for his ‘very kind words’ for him, congratulated him on his extraordinary victory in the recently concluded Assembly and Lok Sabha elections in Andhra Pradesh.

“You have joined a very rare league of political leaders in Independent India who have taken oath as Chief Minister for a fourth time. I wish you the best for this term,” wrote the Telangana Chief Minister.

“On the face-to-face meeting suggested between yourself and I, as Chief Ministers of the two Telugu states, I am in complete agreement with your reflections. It is indeed an imperative need to resolve all pending issues of the Bifurcation Act. An in-person meeting is necessary to help us build a strong foundation for mutual cooperation, and exchange of ideas and enable us to better serve our respective people,” he added.

Naidu had written that he looks forward to working closely with him to resolve post-bifurcation issues, enhance cooperation, and facilitate progress in both the Telugu-speaking states.

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) Chief, who took oath as the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh on June 12, extended heartfelt congratulations to Revanth Reddy on the ‘remarkable’ work he has undertaken as the Chief Minister of Telangana.

“As Chief Ministers of Telugu-speaking states, it is incumbent upon us to foster close collaboration to ensure sustained progress and prosperity for both Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. Our shared commitment to cooperative development is crucial to realise our mutual goals of growth and well-being,” wrote Naidu, who served as chief minister of undivided Andhra Pradesh for two terms between 1995 and 2004.

The TDP chief, who became the first chief minister of bifurcated Andhra Pradesh in 2014, noted that it has been 10 years since the bifurcation of erstwhile Andhra Pradesh.

“There have been multiple discussions concerning issues arising from the Reorganisation Act, which holds significant implications for the welfare and advancement of our states. It is imperative that we address these issues amicably with utmost diligence and resolve. In light of this, I propose that we meet at your place on 6th July, Saturday afternoon,” reads the letter.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.