Telugu Indian Idol Season 3: Grand Gala Sets a New Benchmark

The Telugu Indian Idol 3 Grand Gala, featuring the top 12 singers, set a new benchmark for Telugu reality shows. This season's grand finale mesmerized both the audience and the judges. The season has been aired every Friday and Saturday at 7 PM on Aha, the OTT platform.

What are the key highlights? The Chennai Strings Orchestra showed its mettle. Composer SS Thaman took the stage alongside young singer Skanda. The music director and Karthik entertained everyone by discussing their work on the highly anticipated films Game Changer and Pushpa 2.

Thaman shared the inspiration behind his super hit song Maguva Maguva from Vakeel Saab. He revealed that he made the song as a tribute to his mother. Another highlight was Karthik's decision to send a video of Sri Keerthy's exceptional performance to Maestro Ilaiyaraaja. Young singer Keerthana's music lesson for judge Karthik was another interesting segment.