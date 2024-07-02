Phenom bolsters onboarding with acquisition of HR tech start-up Tydy

Phenom, a leader in AI-powered HR solutions, has announced the acquisition of Tydy, a fellow HR tech company. This strategic move strengthens Phenom's ability to provide "seamless onboarding experiences for new hires", a statement by the company says.

Tydy's employee data platform automates many onboarding tasks, streamlining the process for HR, IT, and operations teams. This automation reduces manual work and ensures compliance through efficient workflows. "Tydy's innovative solutions empower us to equip organizations with the tools they need to ensure employee productivity from the very first day," said Sivanand Akella, Senior Vice President of Engineering at Phenom. "By integrating Tydy's technology, we address a critical gap by automating the essential procedures, verifications, and documentation leading up to an employee's onboarding."

Pre-boarding and onboarding, required documentation and approvals, authentication procedures, provisioning and IT asset collection triggers, payroll management and offboarding are among the services provided.