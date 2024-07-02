Sarpanchs in Haryana can now undertake works up to Rs 21 lakh without e-tender

Chandigarh, July 2 (IANS) Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Tuesday announced that sarpanchs in the state could now undertake development works up to Rs 21 lakh in their gram panchayats without e-tendering.

Previously, this limit was Rs 5 lakh.

The Chief Minister also announced that the sarpanchs can now claim travel expenses at a rate of Rs 16 per km when using their car or taxi for gram panchayat work. The bill for claiming travel and dearness allowances will now be approved at the level of the BDPO.

Addressing the issue faced by gram panchayats regarding the cost of soil filling, the Chief Minister said once the gram panchayat passes and sends the resolution for soil filling, the cost will be included in the work estimate.

Previously, the cost of soil filling was not included in the work estimate, requiring the filling work to be done either through MNREGA or at the village's own expense.

To address the issue of junior engineers not preparing estimates for several months, the Chief Minister announced that once the sarpanch uploads a resolution passed by the panchayat for any development work on its portal, the junior engineer will be required to prepare and upload the estimate within 10 days.

This measure aims to expedite the pace of development works.

Announcing an increase in the prescribed fees for lawyers handling court cases, the Chief Minister said the fee at the district or sub-division level will be raised from Rs 1,100 to Rs 5,500, while for cases in the high court and the Supreme Court will be increased from Rs 5,500 to Rs 33,000.

CM Saini also announced an increase in the expenditure limit of the panchayat fund for events organised by the gram panchayats. The limit for Independence Day and Republic Day events, as well as programmes organised for the visit of any special officer or minister will be raised from Rs 3,000 to Rs 30,000.

He also announced an increase in the monthly honorarium of safai karamcharis in rural and urban areas by Rs 1,000.

