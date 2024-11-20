M4M Hindi Trailer Launch in Goa: A Hollywood-Range Suspense Thriller by Mohan Vadlapatla

The highly anticipated film M4M (Motive For Murder), directed by Mohan Vadlapatla, is generating widespread buzz across the nation. In a thrilling development, the Hindi trailer of M4M will debut at the prestigious Goa International Film Festival (IFFI) on November 23rd at 7 PM. The event will be attended by the President and Vice President of IMPPA, along with notable film personalities from India and around the world.

Mohan Vadlapatla, who is both the director and producer of the film, describes the story of M4M as universal, with a broad appeal to global audiences. He promises that the film’s revelation of the "Motive For Murder" will shock viewers and offer a truly unique cinematic experience. Vadlapatla also shared plans to release the movie internationally in five languages.

This intense psycho-thriller, created in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam, aims to deliver an exceptional experience to fans of the genre. Industry insiders are already speculating that this gripping murder mystery will set a new benchmark for the genre. Featuring Jo Sharma (USA) in the lead female role and Sambeet Acharya as the male lead in an investigative capacity, M4M is expected to usher in a new era for pan-Indian psycho-thriller cinema.