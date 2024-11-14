Kanguva Review and Rating: Epic Failure

Director Siva's ambitious project Kanguva promises much but falls flat in the end. The film's backdrop is visually pleasing, and its action sequences are truly stunning. Character development, emotional depth, and impactful storytelling form a huge mismatch in this film.

The First Half Was a Disappointment

An out-of-place first 40 minutes to a forced comedy and irritating sequences featuring Suriya's characters, Francis, and Disha Patani. Disruption in narrative flow with the song "Yolo," and cringe-worthy padding by Yogi Babu and K. S. Ravikumar does not help.

Period Setting Promising

But once the flashback begins, interest starts. It goes pretty well visually, and the action sequences though not exceptional are impressive. A plus point there is Vetri Palanisamy's cinematography, which makes the film bearable.

Character development is missing.

Kanguva is a poor hero as such a character does not have the right arc and characteristics. So, he fails to establish a connection or investment in his character. Not much was taken out of the abundant screen time Suriya was given. His bad writing overshadows his performance; neither of his characters has remembered moments. Weak writing lets down Bobby Deol, who is playing the villainous character; it fails to reek of any genuine malice and feels just like a stock villain.

The remaining cast members-including Yogi Babu and K. S. Ravikumar little more than go through the motions.

Music and Technical Departments

The musical album and the background score by Devi Sri Prasad are very pathetic. Not even a single track keeps you engaged. BGM is loud and not that different. Editing could have been better to give the feel of the whole movie being rushed.

The fantastic setup by Kanguva and the action sequences cannot compensate for its lack of character-building, emotional depth, or impactful storytelling. Director Siva fails to deliver a memorable experience, making Kanguva a misfire.

