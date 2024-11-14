Matka Twitter Review: A decent gamble

Telugu star Varun Tej's latest film, Matka, directed by Karun Kumar, was released worldwide today, November 15. The movie, which revolves around the theme of gambling, is competing with Suriya's Kanguva at the box office.

Matka is going to feature Varun Tej in a different role. He has also moulded Meenakshi Chaudhary as the heroine and Bollywood actress Nora Fatehi in this film in a key role that is debuting here in Tollywood.

Also read: Nayanthara's Stylish Streak: A Fashion Icon

Audiences who witnessed premier shows abroad and morning shows in Telugu states uploaded their comments to social media. Many termed it "awesome." The production values, story, fight, comedy, sentiments, and emotions all woven into the film were appreciated. Some even said it was going to be "blockbuster.".

Matka is reported to be inspired by the life of notorious gambler Ratan Khatri. Saloni Aswani, Sathyam Rajesh, P Ravi Shankar, Kishore, Naveen Chandra, and Ajay Ghosh star in this ensemble cast.

Matka is being co-produced by Vaira Entertainment and SRT Entertainment, and it promises to be an engrossing crime drama.

#Matka getting a positive Mouth talk from everyone 🤗❤️ Congratulations @IAmVarunTej anna pic.twitter.com/822hcehFG6 — PremKumaR ᴳᵃᵐᵉ ᶜʰᵃⁿᵍᵉᴿ ♔🚁 (@RC_Premkumar) November 14, 2024

#Matka is a boring rages to riches drama filled with cliched scenes narrated in a predictable and unexciting way. Varun Tej gives a commendable performance and period setup is done well but this film does not hold interest from the start apart from a few sequences relating to… — Venky Reviews (@venkyreviews) November 14, 2024

Annnna hitttt kottesam😍💯🔥. 4/5 em characterisation raa babu 💯 mental mass anthey story 💯 full efforts by team @IAmVarunTej #Matka — kalyan chaitanya (@kalyan_chaitany) November 14, 2024

Also read: Kanguva Review and Rating: Epic Failure