Jarell Quansah added to England squad for Nations League fixtures, replaces Jarrad Branthwaite

London, Nov 14 (IANS) Liverpool defender Jarell Quansah has been added to the senior England squad for the upcoming Nations League fixtures.

Quansah replaced Everton's Jarrad Branthwaite, who failed to overcome an injury from the weekend and will return to his club, England football said.

The 21-year-old had been included in his country’s U21s group but was promoted on Wednesday after the withdrawal of Branthwaite.

Quansah joined Liverpool teammate Curtis Jones in the England squad that will face Greece and Ireland.

Speaking in a press conference to preview their Nations League match against Greece in Athens on Thursday night, Three Lions interim head coach Lee Carsley said, “It’s a great opportunity for Jarell.”

If called upon in either of the Nations League encounters with Greece and Ireland, Quansah will earn his first senior international cap.

Earlier, Morgan Rogers received his first senior England call-up for Nations League fixtures after he being named in the England's 23-man sqaud for the upcoming UEFA Nations League fixtures.

Rogers was also due to play for England Under-21s but was promoted to the senior squad for the first time on the back of an impressive start to the season for Aston Villa.

Besides Rogers, Jarrod Bowen, Branthwaite along with the uncapped Tino Livramento and James Trafford have also been added to Lee Carsley’s squad.

These additions to the senior squad come amid a wave of withdrawals, with eight players — Trent Alexander-Arnold, Levi Colwill, Phil Foden, Jack Grealish, Cole Palmer, Aaron Ramsdale, Declan Rice, and Bukayo Saka — all sidelined for the Nations League fixtures due to injury.

Everton's Branthwaite was one of the replacement players called up to the squad, until he became the ninth player to withdraw.

England have nine points from their opening four Nations League games and sit second in their group. They will play Greece on November 14, before hosting Ireland at Wembley on November 17.

England likely must beat Greece in Athens on Thursday and Republic of Ireland at Wembley on Sunday if they are to be promoted to League A of the Uefa Nations League.

Sqaud:

Goalkeepers: Dean Henderson (Crystal Palace), Jordan Pickford (Everton), James Trafford (Burnley).

Defenders: Marc Guehi (Crystal Palace), Ezri Konsa (Aston Villa), Rico Lewis (Manchester City), Kyle Walker (Manchester City), Lewis Hall (Newcastle), Taylor Harwood-Bellis (Southampton), Jarell Quansah (Liverpool), Tino Livramento (Newcastle)

Midfielders: Conor Gallagher (Atletico Madrid), Morgan Gibbs-White (Nottingham Forest), Angel Gomes (Lille), Jude Bellingham (Real Madrid), Curtis Jones (Liverpool), Morgan Rogers (Aston Villa)

Forwards: Anthony Gordon (Newcastle United), Harry Kane (Bayern Munich), Noni Madueke (Chelsea), Ollie Watkins (Aston Villa), Dominic Solanke (Tottenham), Jar

rod Bowen (West Ham)

