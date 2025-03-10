Jyothika Slams Critics Over Suriya's Kanguva Failure: “Every Film Has Flaws”

Kollywood superstar Suriya’s highly anticipated film Kanguva has failed to make an impact at the box office, despite nearly three years of effort. Billed as a grand cinematic experience, the film struggled to engage audiences, with many labeling it dull and unengaging. The unexpected failure has sparked discussions, with Suriya’s wife and actress Jyothika stepping forward to defend the film, calling it a bold and courageous attempt.

"Only the First Half-Hour Had Issues"

Jyothika admitted that the first 30 minutes of Kanguva were not as compelling as expected, and the music at times felt overwhelming. However, she insisted that minor flaws are common in large-scale productions and should not overshadow the entire film’s merit. Expressing surprise at the overwhelmingly negative reviews, she pointed out that many movies featuring double-meaning dialogues, exaggerated action, and outdated storylines often escape such intense criticism.

"The Film Was Targeted Unfairly"

The actress further stated that Kanguva had been met with negativity from day one, hinting at a possible deliberate attempt to sabotage its reception. Speaking during the promotions of her upcoming web series Dabba Cartel, she questioned the fairness of the reviews. "Some films are genuinely bad, yet they still perform well and receive positive reviews. But when it came to my husband’s film, the reactions seemed unusually severe," she remarked.

"Kanguva Deserved Better Recognition"

Jyothika acknowledged that Kanguva had certain weaknesses but emphasized the dedication of the entire team, which was evident on screen. She expressed disappointment that the film was judged more harshly than many poorly executed South Indian films.

Directed by Siva, Kanguva was produced on a staggering budget of approximately ₹350 crore. However, it managed to collect only around ₹160 crore, making it one of the biggest box office failures in recent times. Despite the setback, Jyothika remains firm in her belief that the film was a sincere and ambitious effort that deserved fairer treatment.