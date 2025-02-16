Suriya to Star in Telugu Film by Venky Atluri

Suriya, one of Kollywood's biggest stars, has a massive fan following in Telugu-speaking states. However, despite his popularity, he has never starred in a direct Telugu film, although he did appear in a significant role in Rakta Charitra 2. Fans have long been speculating about when Suriya would make his Telugu debut as the lead in a straight Telugu film. It seems that the wait is finally over, as reports suggest that Suriya has signed on for his first Telugu film as the main lead.

Director Venky Atluri, known for his successful films like SIR with Dhanush and Lucky Baskhar with Dulquer Salmaan, has reportedly convinced Suriya to step into a full-fledged Telugu project. Sithara Entertainments will produce the film, which is expected to be a major venture. Geetha Arts, another prominent production house, is also in talks with Suriya for a potential film, though the discussions are still ongoing. There’s even speculation that Suriya could take on two Telugu films at once, though nothing has been confirmed yet.

Venky Atluri’s recent success with Lucky Baskhar has made him a trusted choice for filmmakers, while Suriya’s upcoming release Retro, directed by Karthik Subbaraj, is also eagerly awaited by his fans. The announcement of his Telugu debut has generated a lot of excitement.