Dragon Box Office Collection: Steay on Day 13, Pradeep Bags Super Hit

The Tamil film industry has been buzzing with the new release, Dragon, a coming-of-age comedy-drama directed and scripted by Ashwath Marimuthu. The movie, which had its global release on February 21, 2025, under AGS Entertainment, has been creating a buzz at the box office.

As per the sources, Dragon has collected an estimated Rs 77.4 crore in India net within its first 12 days at the box office. This is a good beginning for the film, which has been doing well with positive word of mouth from audiences and critics as well.

Day-Wise Box Office Collection

Below is a summary of Dragon's day-wise box office collection:

Day 1 (1st Friday): Rs 6.5 crore

Day 2 (1st Saturday): Rs 10.8 crore

Day 3 (1st Sunday): Rs 12.75 crore

Day 4 (1st Monday): Rs 5.8 crore

Day 5 (1st Tuesday): Rs 5.1 crore

Day 6 (1st Wednesday): Rs 5.2 crore

Day 7 (1st Thursday): Rs 4.15 crore

Week 1 Collection: Rs 50.3 crore

Day 8 (2nd Friday): Rs 4.7 crore

Day 9 (2nd Saturday): Rs 8.5 crore

Day 10 (2nd Sunday): Rs 9 crore

Day 11 (2nd Monday): Rs 2.7 crore

Day 12 (2nd Tuesday): Rs 2.2 crore

The Premise and Cast of the Film "Dragon"

Dragon is the story of a diligent student who becomes a wayward college dropout following heartbreak. Later, he forges a degree to secure a well-paying job, only to encounter his past when his scheme unravels. He is compelled to make amends and goes on a quest for self-recovery, finally opting for honesty over success.

The movie has a star-studded cast, with Pradeep Ranganathan, KS Ravi Kumar, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Mysskin, VJ Siddhu, Harshath Khan, Anupama Parameswaran, Kayadu Lohar, Mariam George, Indhumathy Manigandan, and others.

The Team Behind the Film

Dragon was directed and scripted by Ashwath Marimuthu, while Kalpathi S Aghoram, Kalpathi S Ganesh, and Kalpathi S Suresh produced the movie on behalf of AGS Entertainment (P) Ltd. The film was produced with Archana Kalpathi as the creative producer and Aishwarya Kalpathi as the associate creative producer.

The movie has music by Leon James, camera work by Niketh Bommi, and editing by Pradeep E. Ragav. V. Selva Kumar did production design, Vicky & Dilip Subbarayan did action sequences choreography, and JD directed dance choreography. With its promising box office beginning, Dragon is certainly a movie to keep an eye out for. Will it keep flying high at the box office? Only time will tell.

