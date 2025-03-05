Hyderabad: HMDA to Launch Adventure Zone at Eco Hill Park

The Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) is set to introduce an exciting adventure zone at the Eco-Hill Park in Kothwalguda, located near the Himayatsagar Reservoir. This new attraction promises to offer visitors a wide range of thrilling activities, while ensuring safety and maintaining an eco-friendly environment.

The adventure zone will cover an area of 6.04 acres and feature various adventure activities such as a sky bridge, roller coaster zip line, climbing wall, giant swing, suspension bridge, flying cup, human slingshot, zipline, zip bike, a 360-degree flying cycle, rope course with multiple obstacles, bungee trampoline, vortex tunnels, rifle shooting, and more.

The development of this adventure zone will be handled by a private sector developer, responsible for constructing and maintaining the adventure activities. The developer will also have the option to introduce additional entertainment features within the designated area, without disrupting the existing ecosystem.

The total estimated cost for the project is Rs 15 crore, and it is expected to be completed within 12 months from the date of agreement. The HMDA has already developed various amenities in the park, such as an aviary, a butterfly park, viewing points, and a boardwalk for visitors to enjoy.

The adventure zone will aim to create an eco-friendly recreational space, offering a range of adrenaline-pumping activities suitable for people of all ages while adhering to sustainable practices. Among the common adventure activities available will be zip-lining, archery, gun shooting, high rope courses, bungee jumping, rock climbing, futsal, and multi-activity towers.

The Eco-Hill Park, located near the Outer Ring Road and overlooking the Himayatsagar lake, is easily accessible for visitors, making it a convenient destination for outdoor recreation.