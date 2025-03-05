March 5, What happened this day in the world?

March 5th is a date of great importance in history as it is the day when several significant events that have influenced the world in more ways than one have taken place. Some of the most remarkable events that happened on this date are:

1894: Seattle officially sanctioned the USA's first municipal employment office.

1904: Nikola Tesla explained how ball lightning occurs in Engineering.

1923: Montana and Nevada were the first states to pass old-age pension legislation.

1931: Mahatma Gandhi and Lord Irwin signed an agreement that concluded Satyagraha in India.

1945: World War II: The Battle of the Ruhr commenced.

National Celebrations on March 5

March 5 is observed as:

National Cheese Doodle Day: A playful celebration of the favourite snack.

National Multiple Personality Day: A day to create awareness about multiple personality disorder and increase understanding and sympathy for individuals suffering from it.

Birthdays on March 5

Some of the famous people born on March 5 are as follows:

Eva Mendes (1974): American film actress best known for her work in "Hitch" and "Ghost Rider."

Dominique McElligott (1986): Irish film and television actress best known for her work in "The Boys" and "House of Cards.".

Saurabh Shukla (1963): National Award-winning Indian actor, director, and screenwriter.

Pallavi Sharda (1990): Australian actress and Bharatanatyam dancer.

Famous Deaths on March 5

Following are some famous personalities who died on March 5:

Max Jacob (1944): French poet, writer, and critic.

Joseph Stalin (1953): Soviet dictator and leader.

Gary Merrill (1990): American TV, film, and stage artist.

Sports Events on March 5

Below are some of the high-profile sports events that were hosted on March 5:

1949: Donald Bradman took part in his final innings in first-class cricket.

1977: North Carolina beat Virginia in the 24th ACC Men's Basketball tournament.

