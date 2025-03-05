Mumtaz stuns in black saree for Manish Malhotra's show flaunting 'style of Indian cinema'

Mumbai, March 5 (IANS) Veteran Bollywood star Mumtaz took over the runway as the showstopper for ace couturier Manish Malhotra's show, dressed in an all-black saree, showcasing the timeless style of Indian cinema.

Mumtaz took to Instagram, where she dropped two images wearing the designer’s creation. The picture features Mumtaz elegantly dressed in a black saree adorned with vibrant floral embroidery in shades of pink and green. The actress has long, wavy brown hair and is wearing statement jewelry, including a pink gemstone necklace and matching rings.

“I had the pleasure of being a showstopper at @manishmalhotra05 show , his creations are always the best . #bollywood #show,” Mumtaz said.

Replying to the actress, the designer wrote in the comment section: “It was true honour… for you to be a part of the show, which was based on the theme of the style of Indian cinema, which is incomplete without (you).”

Manish then shared a picture with Mumtaz, Urmila Matondkar, Shilpa Shetty and Khushi Kapoor showcasing the different eras of cinema.

“A night of Cinema , Style and Emotion .. iconic @mumtaztheactress with @urmilamatondkarofficial @theshilpashetty @khushikapoor … Different Era’s of cinema each one with hardships , hardwork and Evolution…” he wrote as the caption.

The 77-year-old actress made her acting debut at age 11 with “Lajwanti” in 1958 and “Sone Ki Chidiya” in 1958. Mumtaz was typecasted as a "stunt film heroine", with “Faulad” in 1963 and “Daku Mangal Singh” in 1966, which stalled her career.

She was then seen in “Ram Aur Shyam”, “Mere Hamdam Mere Dost” and “Brahmachari”.

Mumtaz had her career breakthrough Do Raaste in 1969. She went on to establish herself as one of the leading actress with films such as - Bandhan, Aadmi Aur Insaan, Sachaa Jhutha, Khilona, Hare Rama Hare Krishna, Apna Desh, Loafer, Roti and Nagin.

After this, she went on a sabbatical of 13 years, the 1990 film Aandhiyan, marking her final film appearance before retirement. The film’s story revolves around Shakuntala and Dushyant. Dushyant's father would not approve of their marriage because Shakuntala was from a poor background.

The movie shows Dushyant's struggle to decide whether to stay with his wife or his father.

Mumtaz married businessman Mayur Madhvani in 1974. They have two daughters of whom Natasha is married to Feroz Khan's son Fardeen Khan in 2006.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.