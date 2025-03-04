March 5 Holiday or not?

As the nation tries to cope with uncertain weather conditions, various states have announced school and other institutional holidays. Is March 5 a holiday or not? Well, let us see how different states are looking at it.

Jammu and Kashmir: Schools Closed Till March 7

Given the intense snowfall, schools in Jammu and Kashmir will be closed until March 7. The state government has announced a holiday to secure the safety of the students and the staff.

Himachal Pradesh: Schools Closed Until March 15

Himachal Pradesh too has announced a school holiday till March 15 on account of a severe cold wave blanketing the state. The administration has announced the interest of keeping students away from adverse climatic conditions.

Kargil and Ladakh have also declared a school holiday as a result of snowfall and unfavorable weather conditions. The date for reopening remains unknown.

Odisha: Not Holiday, Work Day Instead

In a major decision, the Odisha state government has announced March 5 as a working day, preserving the elaborate Biju Patnaik Jayanti celebrations. The Panchayati Raj Diwas has also been moved to April 24 in sync with the national celebration.

Telangana and Andhra Pradesh: No Holiday Announced

There was some rain and thunderstorm activity, but neither Telangana nor Andhra Pradesh has declared a holiday on March 5. Students and teachers will be required to go to schools and institutions as normal.

Tamil Nadu: Heavy Rain, But No Holiday Declared

Heavy rain continued to pound the Tenkasi and Tirunelveli districts of Tamil Nadu, but the government has not announced any holiday for March 5. But there is a strong possibility that the situation could deteriorate and a holiday could be announced later.

In summary, whereas some states have proclaimed holidays owing to poor weather, others have not. It is crucial to consult local governments and school boards to determine if March 5 is a holiday or not in your locality.

