March 5, No Holiday for Biju Patnaik Jayanti in Odisha

In a major move, the government of Odisha has made March 5 a working day, retaining the elaborate celebration of the Biju Patnaik Jayanti every year. With this, the date of Panchayati Raj Diwas has been shifted to April 24 in consonance with the national celebration.

Before this, Odisha was observing Panchayati Raj Diwas on March 5 while the rest of India was marking it on April 24 in memory of the implementation of the 73rd Constitutional Amendment Act, 1992. The amendment formalized Panchayati Raj institutions in India to acknowledge the value of local self-government.

The move to change Panchayati Raj Diwas to April 24 was sanctioned by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, with the motive of bringing about uniformity in line with national observance. The Lok Seva Dibas (Public Service Day) will also be celebrated on April 24.

Biju Patnaik, the legendary Odisha leader, will continue to be remembered on his birthday, March 5. But this day will not be a public holiday anymore. Patnaik's legacy as a socialist and federalist continues to inspire generations, and his role in bringing the Panchayati Raj system to Odisha continues to be important.

Also read: Telangana Intermediate Exams 2025: 5-Minute Grace Period after 9 AM