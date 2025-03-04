Amrita Arora turns romantic as she wishes ‘beloved’ Shakeel on their 16th wedding anniversary

Mumbai, March 4 (IANS) Actress Amrita Arora shared a heartfelt and romantic post as she celebrated her 16th wedding anniversary with her husband, Shakeel Ladak.

Taking to Instagram, the actress expressed her love and admiration for her "beloved," marking the special occasion with a heartfelt post. Amrita posted a candid photo of them and wrote, “Sweet 16! How sweet it is to be loved by you @shaklad ! Happy 16 my beloved Happy anniversary to us.”

In the image, the couple is seen sitting with Shakeel clicking their selfie.

Amrita married Shakeel Ladak, a businessman in the construction industry, in 2009 in a low-key Christian and nikah ceremony

For the unversed, Amrita Arora's mother, Joyce Polycarp, is of Malayali Christian descent, while Shakeel hails from a Muslim family. The couple's journey into parenthood began on February 5, 2010, when they welcomed their first child, a son, Azaan. They expanded their family on October 20, 2012, with the birth of another son, whom they named Rayaan.

Meanwhile, in January, the 'Golmaal Returns' actress turned a year older and celebrated her 44th birthday with her family and close ones. Wishing Amrita on her special day, Malaika Arora posted a picture of herself posing with her sister In the image, the two were seen hugging each other and smiling as they get photographed. For the caption, Malaika wrote: “Happy birthday ammu aka Jolene love u to the moon n back @amuaroraofficial.”

On the work front, Amrita Arora began her career as a VJ before venturing into Bollywood. She made her acting debut in 2002, starring alongside Fardeen Khan in the film “Kitne Door Kitne Paas.” Following this, she appeared in several films, including “Awara Paagal Deewana”, “Girlfriend,” “Speed,” and “Red: The Dark Side.” In 2009, Amrita featured in “Deha and Team: The Force” and also took on a supporting role in the Kareena Kapoor starrer “Kambakkht Ishq.”

Her most recent film appearance was in the 2009 erotic thriller “Ek Tho Chance,” directed by Saeed Akhtar Mirza. The film, which also stars Purab Kohli, Ali Fazal, Pawan Malhotra, and Vijay Raaz, marked her final appearance on the big screen to date.

