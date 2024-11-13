OTT Release - November 15: Ma Nanna Superhero

Telugu Cinema "Ma Nanna Superhero" went unnoticed on Amazon Prime ahead of its scheduled release date of 15 November starring Sudheer Babu. The emotional drama that hit the screens on Dasara somehow could not find ground as other films were lined up during the festival season.

The movie "Ma Nanna Superhero" directed by Sachin Khedekar revolves around the relationship between a father and son played by Sudheer Babu and Sai Chand, in this celluloid fantasy. But here it is not like that the lady's wife was in some condition that compelled Prakash to be separated from Jani. Conversely, circumstances intervene when Prakash gets separated from little Jani due to which Jani is left alone after losing his mother at such a tender age.

Jani grows up in an orphanage and then gets adopted by Srinivas (Shayaji Shinde). Still, Srinivas always keeps joking with Jani, calling him unlucky. When Jani reaches jail, he learns that he needs ₹1 crore to get out of there. Coincidence strikes when Prakash wins a lottery worth ₹1 crore and gets hold of Jani for help.

Along the way, these themes take shape as family, love, and redemption, and Jani and Prakash begin their journey to Kerala to collect the lottery winnings. Does he reconcile with each other and sort out their past?

