Children's Day 2024: Significance and Celebrations on November 14

India celebrates Children's Day, also known as "Bal Diwas," on November 14, the birth anniversary of Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, India's first prime minister. The day is for celebrating his love and vision towards the education and welfare of the children.

The philosophy that children are the strength and the backbone of a nation finds its root in Nehru's children's welfare. He regarded children's rights, education, and care as the bedrock on which Indians could build their legacy and, accordingly, make them live to date.

History of Children's Day in India

Initially, Children's Day was celebrated on November 20, which coincided with World Children's Day. After Nehru died in 1964, the Indian Parliament declared November 14 as Children's Day to mark his death.

Significance of Children's Day

Children's Day aims to raise public awareness of children's rights care and education. It is a reminder of Nehru's vision for the nation's future when children are being taken care of to become responsible citizens.

Right of a Child

Indian Constitution confers the following rights for children:

Free and compulsory elementary education between 6 and 14 years

Prohibition of employment in any hazardous industry

Early childhood care and education

Protection from all forms of exploitation

Right to development free from discrimination

Children's Day Celebrations

All educational institutions and schools in India celebrate Children's Day by holding various events and programs. It is a rallying call for the protection of children's rights, all-round welfare of children, and enabling them to reach their utmost potential.

Investments in the education and healthcare sectors for their children and also in social security will guarantee a better future for India. "The children of today will make the India of tomorrow. The way we bring them up will determine the future of the country," Nehru said.

