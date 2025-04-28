Gram Chikitsalay OTT Release on May 9 on Amazon Prime Video

Gram Chikitsalay, an upcoming series on Amazon Prime Video, is set to premiere on May 9. The announcement was made through a poster shared on the platform's Instagram account, featuring actors Amol Parashar and Vinay Pathak facing each other with a rural backdrop, where villagers are seen waiting in line to consult a doctor. The caption reads, "BHATKANDI jaane ke liye taiyaar ho jaiye #GramChikitsalayOnPrime, New Series, May 9."

The series follows the journey of a city doctor adjusting to life at a small-town public health center. It explores the difficulties and challenges faced by medical practitioners in rural settings, showcasing their daily struggles in providing healthcare. The cast includes Amol Parashar, Vinay Pathak, Anandeshwar Dwivedi, Akash Makhija, Garima Vikrant Singh, and Akansha Ranjan Kapoor.

Vijay Koshy, president of The Viral Fever, stated that the show offers a heartfelt and inspiring story about resilience, connection, and the pursuit of change in rural healthcare. He emphasized that Amol Parashar brings the character of Dr. Prabhat to life, reflecting the idealism meeting the harsh realities of rural medicine.

Manish Menghani, Director of Content Licensing at Prime Video India, noted that the series effectively combines comedy and social commentary, offering a uniquely Indian and universally human journey.