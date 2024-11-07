Janhvi Kapoor at Hyderabad's Hanuman Temple

Devara was a superhit that recently wrapped up for Bollywood heroine Janhvi Kapoor, who was here at Anjaneyaswamy temple in Madhuranagar, Hyderabad, for prayer.

Janhvi is on a photo shoot in the city and also shooting for Ram Charan's film. She took time out and visited the temple and did special pujas. The actress, who is known for her devotion to Lord Hanuman, has spoken openly about the same several times.

After the puja, Janhvi was mobbed by fans clamouring to take selfies with her. The actress has long been known for her spiritual side, which includes frequent visits to Tirumala Tirupati and other temples.

This is not the first time that Janhvi has been caught on camera at a temple in Hyderabad. Earlier, she had visited the Hanuman temple where she did special pujas.

