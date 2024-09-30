Harsha Sai: Fraud Case Booked Against YouTuber

YouTuber Harsha Sai is once again involved in a police case after he was alleged in a blackmail and rape case. Now, a case has been filed on Harsha Sai's foundation at Rachakonda Police Station. The reports say that Rs 5.4 Lakh has been scammed under the name of help for people experiencing poverty.

After the victim filed a case, the police filed the complaint under Sections 406, 419, 420, IPC, 66-C, 66-D. He was already in big trouble and was currently on the run after a woman filed a case against him. The police have been investigating this issue. Further details regarding the case are yet to be provided.

