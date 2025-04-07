Virgin Boys: Geethanand and Mitra Sharma's Romantic Comedy Entertainer

Get ready for a laugh riot this summer as Virgin Boys, an upcoming romantic comedy, gears up to hit the big screen. Starring Geethanand and Mitra Sharma in the lead, the film promises a delightful mix of humor, heart, and youthful charm. Directed by Dayanand and produced by Raja Darapuneni under the Rajguru Films banner, Virgin Boys is all set to be the season’s most talked-about entertainer.

From its quirky title to its bold, vibrant promotional campaign, the film has already grabbed the attention of younger audiences. The buzz is growing fast — and for good reason.

Backed by a seasoned technical crew — with music by Smaran Sai, editing by Marthand K Venkatesh, and cinematography by Venkata Prasad — Virgin Boys brings together the perfect ingredients for a full-fledged commercial entertainer.

The poster alone has become a viral sensation, giving a cheeky peek into the film’s playful tone. Featuring the face of a glamorous girl with three mischievous young men striking comical poses on her lips, the poster screams fun and mischief. Add to that girls in colorful shorts, a skateboard, a magazine, and the catchy tagline “Bro… Are you a virgin?” — it’s clear this film isn’t afraid to have a little fun while keeping the mood light and irreverent.

With promotional activities already in full swing, Virgin Boys is shaping up to be a potential blockbuster. Its youthful vibe, catchy visuals, and relatable humor are expected to draw packed houses. All signs point to a wild, entertaining ride that could very well become one of the biggest hits of the season.