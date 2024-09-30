Sulabh International organises cleanliness campaign outside Safdarjung railway station

New Delhi, Sep 30 (IANS) Sulabh International, the country’s leading social service organisation on Monday organised a cleanliness campaign outside the Safdarjung railway station in the capital, as part of the Swachhata Hi Seva 2024 campaign.

The day-long Swachhata Abhiyaan, organised by Sulabh International in partnership with the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship saw enthusiastic participation of their several workers and cleanliness enthusiasts. They along with many volunteers and proponents of the Clean India Mission collected garbage and cleaned up the station premises and also the vicinity of Safdarjung railway station, with an objective to convey the ‘Swachhata hi seva’ message to the public.

On the occasion, Atul Kumar, Secretary in the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship spoke about rising awareness among people about the need and significance of clean environment and surroundings in their daily lives.

“The Swachhata Abhiyaan which originated in 2014 has grown over the years and brought a sea-change in people’s lives as well as outlook. The campaign having begun on September 17 this year, will continue till October 2. More than a routine program, the issue has become close to people’s heart,” he pointed out.

Sulabh International’s Senior Vice-President Abha Kumar informed media persons about group’s cleanliness campaigns being organised across the country, through out the year.

“Cleanliness campaigns are held nation-wide and throughout the year. Not just any particular centre, you will see Sulabh International staff and volunteers contributing to the Clean India Mission and also spreading awareness regarding the same,” he said.

Ajay Kumar, senior consultant in Sulabh International said, “with Swachhata Abhiyaan reaching a landmark of 10 years, a certain change has also taken place in people’s mind. Today, they prefer to have a clean home, clean surroundings and clean public space."

Notably, Swachhata Hi Seva 2024 campaign is a fortnightly programme to celebrate Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday with a host of social service and cleanliness campaigns. It commenced on September 17 and will continue till October 2.

