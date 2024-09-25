Harsha Sai's Reaction to Rape Allegations

YouTuber Harsha Sai has at last addressed the rape accusations made against him. Responding to the allegations, Harsha dismissed them, undertaking that they were a brutal cover-up by some people with intentions of defrauding him.

"All allegations are false. It is ridiculous that they are extortionists who are now dredging up stories so that they can extort more money from me. The power of the Cabal has grown, and soon, the world will see that you know nothing about me. Tanoji Chiranjeevi, our lawyer, will have a response to this shortly," Harsha said.

This response comes in the wake of a lady Reporting the incident at Narsingi police station alleging that Salah has defiled and impregnated her under the pretext of marrying her. The victim said Harsha threatened to share intimate photos and videos she has with him. The police are upping their search for 25-year-old Harsha, who has been ironing since yesterday.

