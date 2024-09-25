Pakistan: Policewoman publicly shot dead by male colleague

Lahore, Sep 25 (IANS) A young policewoman was tortured and shot dead by her male colleague in Pakistan's Lahore, local media reported.

The victim, 27-year-old Constable Soman, serving in the anti-riot wing of the Lahore police, was shot three times in the fatal attack, reports Dawn.

According to police officials, the alleged killer, identified as policeman Farooq, fled the scene after committing the crime.

Witnesses stated that Farooq first subjected the victim to torture, after which the locals and passersby intervened and overpowered him. The police were not involved initially as the locals thought the suspect and victim were related.

However, later, Farooq pulled out a pistol and fired shots in the air, terrorising the gathered crowd, according to the local media reports.

As the passersby rushed for shelter, the suspect allegedly shot the female constable thrice, leaving her dead on the spot.

A police team and forensic experts arrived at the spot upon receiving the information and cordoned off the crime scene. After investigating the scene, the police recovered a service card from the deceased woman's purse, identifying her as a constable.

The body was then shifted to the city morgue for autopsy, and an FIR was registered against the suspect.

According to the police, the motive behind the murder is still unknown. Additionally, police teams have been dispatched to trace and arrest the suspect.

The investigation is ongoing, and further details are awaited.

