Ranveer Allahbadia Faces Backlash Over Inappropriate Remark on India’s Got Latent

YouTuber and podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia, popularly known as BeerBiceps, is facing significant backlash after making a controversial remark during his appearance on the show India’s Got Latent hosted by comedian Samay Raina. The episode, which also featured YouTuber Ashish Chanchlani and content creator Apoorva Mukhija (The Rebel Kid), was intended to be a lighthearted comedy segment but has since ignited widespread criticism.

The Inappropriate Question That Stirred Controversy

During the show, Ranveer posed a highly unsettling question to a contestant: "Would you rather watch your parents have sex for the rest of your life, or would you join in once and stop it forever?" This question quickly drew condemnation for its crudeness and insensitivity.

Journalist and author Neelesh Misra voiced his outrage on social media, sharing a clip of the moment on X (formerly Twitter). In his post, he remarked:

"Meet the perverted creators who are shaping our country’s creative economy. I am sure each one has a following of millions. This content is not designated as adult content—it can be easily accessed by children if the algorithm takes them there. The creators or the platform have zero sense of responsibility."

Widespread Backlash on Social Media

The question sparked further anger from viewers, with many criticizing both Ranveer and the audience for laughing at the remark rather than calling it out. Neelesh Misra continued his criticism, saying:

"You, the audience, normalized and celebrated this, and people like these. Decency is not incentivized in India—by platforms or audiences—and creators are stooping lower and lower for audience reach and revenue."

Many social media users also highlighted the irony of Ranveer receiving the Disruptor of the Year award from Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the 2024 National Creators Award, questioning whether such recognition was warranted given his controversial behavior.

Ranveer Allahbadia’s Image vs. Controversy

What intensified the outrage was the stark contrast between Ranveer’s usual public image and his behavior on the show. Known for promoting spirituality, self-improvement, and motivational content, his crude remark left many of his followers shocked. The incident raised doubts about the authenticity of his public persona and prompted questions about the kind of content being promoted in the creative space.

India's Got Latent and the Growing Debate on Content Responsibility

India’s Got Latent, a YouTube-based parody of India’s Got Talent, is known for its humorous critique of contestants’ "latent" talents. However, this recent controversy has sparked concerns about the type of content being promoted under the guise of comedy and the responsibility creators and platforms have in ensuring that their content aligns with societal decency.

As of now, Ranveer Allahbadia has not responded to the backlash. The incident serves as a reminder of the growing scrutiny faced by influencers and content creators in the digital age and the need for greater accountability in the content they produce.