Devara and Vara are coming: Countdown begins for Devara trailer

Sep 10, 2024, 16:04 IST
Devara trailer launch: Tollywood fans have commenced the countdown for the trailer of Jr NTR and Janhvi Kapoor-starrer Devara: Part 1 on Tuesday. The excitement among the fans is visible in their social media comments like, “I can’t wait”, “Nenu Readyyyyyy”, “R.I.P. to all existing Trailer Records”. 

The makers of Devara have announced that the trailer will be released at 5:04 pm. Devara team is also building the hype with its catchy tweets like this: “Skies trembling. Waves crashing. Blood pouring from the storm. Signals brutal carnage in the most deadly way - DEVARA & VARA are coming, #DevaraTrailer Tomorrow at 5:04PM, #Devara.” 

