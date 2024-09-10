Devara and Vara are coming: Countdown begins for Devara trailer

Devara trailer launch: Tollywood fans have commenced the countdown for the trailer of Jr NTR and Janhvi Kapoor-starrer Devara: Part 1 on Tuesday. The excitement among the fans is visible in their social media comments like, “I can’t wait”, “Nenu Readyyyyyy”, “R.I.P. to all existing Trailer Records”.

The makers of Devara have announced that the trailer will be released at 5:04 pm. Devara team is also building the hype with its catchy tweets like this: “Skies trembling. Waves crashing. Blood pouring from the storm. Signals brutal carnage in the most deadly way - DEVARA & VARA are coming, #DevaraTrailer Tomorrow at 5:04PM, #Devara.”

Skies trembling.

Waves crashing.

Blood pouring from the storm. Signals brutal carnage in the most deadly way - DEVARA & VARA are coming 🔥🔥#DevaraTrailer Tomorrow at 5:04PM.#Devara pic.twitter.com/DaYjcYoU5O — Devara (@DevaraMovie) September 9, 2024

Check out some of the fans tweets below: