Devara 2 shooting begins soon? Devara receives hit talk!

Against all odds, the movie received a hit talk, although mixed talk was the word at first. Fans were underconfident after releasing the trailer comparison with other projects. However, this movie by Jr NTR has turned into a hit because of the release timings and strategies.

The film's opening was tough, but it was a pleasant surprise for the viewers, with the Dussehra holidays bringing in more viewers. Though profits differ on different terrains, overall, it looks hopeful. The film's performance even squashed scepticism about a sequel.

According to the rumours, production of "Devara 2" may begin towards the end of next year, and the movie is likely to be released during Dussehra or Christmas in 2026. There are also speculations that the technical crew may be changed, with new talent being added for the sequel.

Currently, NTR is busy with War 2 and Prashanth Neel's upcoming movies. According to reports, once these projects wrap up, likely by the end of 2025, he may focus on Devara 2. Released on September 27, this movie starring Janhvi Kapoor and Sai Ali Khan has collected a good amount in the north.

Also read: Bigg Boss Telugu 8 : Week - 5 Eviction poll , Will Vishnupriya's Popularity Saves Her ?