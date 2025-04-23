Madhya Pradesh: Attempt of sexual assault on 3-yr-old minor girl; 2 held

Bhopal, April 23 (IANS) In a disturbing incident at Dabra in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior district, two youth attempted sexual assault on a three-year old minor girl who used to live in a rented house of one of the accused, an official said on Wednesday.

The incident took place under the jurisdiction of the Dabra City Police Station.

The accused, identified as Akash Gupta and his friend, Luv, visited the victim's family who resides in the house of Akash Gupta on rent.

“On Tuesday afternoon, while the girl's mother was busy cooking, the two men, Akash and Luv, took the child under the pretext of buying her toffees from a nearby shop. They reportedly attempted sexual assault in a car, though the medical report has not yet confirmed the sexual assault,” Jitendra Nagaich, deputy superintendent of police, Dabra told IANS.

“When the girl returned home after some time, she was scared, terrified and mum. On being questioned by her mother, the girl told about the criminal act of the two youths. After this, the parents reached the city police station and lodged a complaint,” the officer said.

“Both accused are in the police custody and an FIR (first information report) has been lodged against them under various sections including POCSO Act. The officials recorded the statements of the girl and her mother with videography,” police sources said.

Another tragic incident occurred in the Bada Malehra area of Chhatarpur district on Tuesday.

An eight-year-old girl was lured by a 45-year-old man with toffees.

When the man failed in his attempt to sexually assault her, he brutally crushed her face with a heavy stone, causing her death later in Chhatarpur district hospital.

The case has drawn significant attention.

State Congress President Jitu Patwari, expressed outrage and posted about the incident online, highlighting the brutality of the crime and criticising the government's handling of such matters.

The post described how the accused not only assaulted the girl but also inflicted horrific injuries, such as biting her ear and rupturing her eye, before killing her.

