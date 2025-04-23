Pahalgam Terror Strike: 20 Lakh Cash Reward Announced for Information on Terrorists

A cash reward of Rs 20 lakh has been announced for information on the terrorists involved in the Pahalgam attack. The Jammu and Kashmir Police announced the reward for leads on the attackers.

Lashkar-linked terrorists opened fire on a group of tourists in Pahalgam on Tuesday. The ghastly terror strike claimed at least 26 lives, including some foreign nationals, and left several others injured. The incident has sparked a huge uproar across the country. A massive manhunt for the four terrorists is currently underway.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah have called for a high-level security meeting this evening. More details are awaited on India’s next course of action.