Instagram’s New Edits App Offers AI Video Tools, Green Screen, and More

Instagram has officially launched 'Edits', a powerful new standalone video editing app aimed squarely at content creators. Available now for free on both iOS and Android, Edits is Meta's bold response to the growing dominance of CapCut, the popular editing app owned by TikTok’s parent company, ByteDance.

First teased in January, Edits promises a more professional editing experience, going far beyond the basic features built into Instagram's native tools. Billed as a “video creation app designed for creators,” it comes equipped with a suite of advanced features, including:

Project management tools

Note tracking

Video performance analytics

AI-powered animations

Subject cutouts

Green screen replacement

These high-end capabilities signal Meta’s clear intention to attract serious creators looking for more control and flexibility in their video production workflow.

Functionally, Edits shares many similarities with CapCut. However, the timing of its release is especially notable—both TikTok and CapCut were recently removed from U.S. app stores amid regulatory concerns, opening the door for Meta to offer a robust alternative.

Instagram head Adam Mosseri addressed the comparisons on Threads, stating that while Edits may resemble CapCut at first glance, it’s designed with a different audience in mind. “It’s more for creators than casual video makers,” Mosseri wrote, adding that Edits will “end up pretty different than CapCut” by offering “a much broader range of creative tools and probably a smaller addressable audience.”

Looking ahead, Meta plans to roll out additional features for Edits, including:

Keyframe editing

Advanced AI-based editing tools

Collaboration options for joint video projects

With Edits, Instagram is making a strong play for creators who want professional-level tools without leaving the Meta ecosystem. As the digital content landscape evolves, this new app could become a game-changer for video storytelling on social media.