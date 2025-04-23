Aparshakti Khurana tells the story of first love with his track "First Sight Wala Love"

Mumbai, April 23 (IANS) Actor and singer Aparshakti Khurana brings forth the tale of love at first sight with his new single, titled "First Sight Wala Love," featuring Nikita Dutta.

"First Sight Wala Love" is a gentle reminder of that one unforgettable feeling—when love finds you before you even know you're looking for it. Sung, composed, and written by Aparshakti Khurana, this track captures the innocence, excitement, and heart-flutter of a first love.

With Mir Desai’s delicate production adding depth to the emotion and a tender visual narrative shot and directed by Arsh Grewal, the video features Nikita Dutta as the girl who turns a passing moment into a lasting memory.

Speaking about the song, Aparshakti shared "First Sight Wala Love is really special to me because it captures that exact moment when you see someone and something just clicks—even before you’ve spoken a word. In my mind, it’s the prequel to Kudiye Ni and this is where the story starts, with that very first spark. It’s such a lovely coincidence that in a sequence from the song, the couple falls in love in a bookshop over their shared love for books—and today happens to be World Book Day!”

Moreover, Aparshakti released another melody, “Sohna Mukhda" in association with composer Rochak Kohli back in January this year.

The wedding track has been picturized on Aparshakti alongside Anupama Parameswaran. Crooned by Aparshakti, the number has been directed by Dhruwal Patel and Jigar Mulani.

Talking about "Sohna Mukhda", Aparshakti revealed, “My last song with T-Series, “Kudiye Ni,” was received really well by the audience! Looking for a similar response on Sohna Mukhda as well! Rochak, Gurpreet, and I have worked really hard on this, and Anupama is looking beautiful in the video courtesy Jigar and Dhruval (the directors) hence pretty much all the boxes are ticked! Now me and the entire T-Series team is just keeping our fingers crossed!”

As an actor, Aparshakti has been a part of many noteworthy projects such as “Dangal,” “Stree,” “Pati Patni Aur Woh,” “Jubilee,” and “Luka Chuppi,” to name a few.

