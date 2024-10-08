Bigg Boss Telugu 8 : Week - 5 Eviction poll , Will Vishnupriya's Popularity Saves Her ?

Bigg Boss Telugu 8 has entered its fifth week, and the drama and suspense are at an all-time high. With 16 contestants remaining in the house, the competition for the coveted title is intensifying. This week, six housemates - Yashmi, Seetha, Vishnupriya, Prithviraj, Mehaboob, and Gangavva - have been nominated for eviction, leaving their fate in the hands of the audience. According to the latest voting trends and online polls, Seetha, Yashmi, and Prithviraj are in the bottom three, with Seetha receiving the least number of votes.

Despite being nominated, Vishnupriya appears to be safe from eviction due to her strong fan base and popularity. Speculation among fans suggests that even if Vishnupriya were to be nominated, the show's producers might ensure her continued stay in the house. Insiders indicate that Seetha and Yashmi are in the most precarious positions, with one of them likely to be evicted this week. The two contestants have been struggling to gain traction in the house and with the audience.

Viewers are rallying to save their favorite contestants, taking to social media to express their support. Fans are trending hashtags and urging others to vote for their preferred contestants. The voting lines are now open, and the final outcome will only be revealed in the weekend episode. Will Seetha or Yashmi be evicted, or will Vishnupriya's popularity save her from elimination? Tune in to find out.

