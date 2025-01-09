Daaku Maharaaj Pre Release Event Cancelled: Tirupati Stampede Row

"In light of the recent events in Tirupati, our team is deeply affected by the tragic incident that has occurred. . It is heart-wrenching to see such an incident occur at the Lord Venkateswara temple - a place of devotion, hope for millions and a cherished part of our families' traditions."

"Given the circumstances we feel it is not appropriate to proceed with #DaakuMaharaaj Pre Release Event as planned. With a heavy heart and utmost respect for the devotion and sentiments of the people, we have decided to call off today’s event. We hope for your understanding and support during this difficult time," said the makers of Daaku Maharaaj in an official statement.

Starring Nandamuri Balakrishna, Daaku Maharaaj directed by Bobby Kolli and produced by Naga Vamsi of Sithara Entertainments is slated for January 12, 2025 release.

