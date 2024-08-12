Celebrity astrologer Venu Swamy landed in hot water after he predicted a potential separation of newly engaged actors Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala's engagement. Swamy stirred controversy with his latest prediction that the couple will separate in 2027 due to another woman.

The bold prediction of Swamy has not gone down well with many in the Telugu Film Journalists Association (TFJA) and the Telugu Film Digital Media Association (TFDMA). Both the associations have said they would lodge a police complaint against the popular astrologer. They are expected to give a written complaint to the police and women’s commission.

It's worth noting that Naga Chaitanya was previously married to actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu but the couple parted ways in 2021 while Sobhita Dhulipala has not been married before. Neither Naga Chaitanya nor Sobhita Dhulipala has responded to Venu Swamy's prediction as of this report.